Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay’s Film Fails To Touch 10Cr; But Creates THIS Record

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn is back as Jassi Randhawa and we can't keep calm about. We are talking about Son of Sardaar 2 which is a comedy drama and is helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora. To note, Son of Sardaar 2 is the sequel of the 2012 release Son of Sardaar and has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Marking Ajay's third release of the year after Azaad and Raid 2, Son of Sardaar has been making headlines for its peppy tracks which have been breaking the internet.

Interestingly, Son of Sardaar 2 came with a stellar cast including Ajay, Mrunal Thakur as Rabia, Ravi Kishan as Raja, Neeru Bajwa as Dimple, Deepak Dobriyal as Gul, Kubbra Sait as Mehwish, Chunky Panday as Danish, Sharat Saxena as Ranjit Singh, Mukul Dev as Tony, Vindu Dara Singh as Tittu, Roshni Walia as Saba, Sanjay Mishra as Bantu Pandey, Ashwini Kalsekar as Premlata, Sahil Mehta as Goggi and Dolly Ahluwalia as Bebe, Jassi's mother. The movie marked Ajay's first collaboration with Mrunal and their chemistry has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Son of Sardaar 2 made a collection of Rs 6.75 crores on day 1 (first Friday)

Son of Sardaar 2 Fails To Beat Son of Sardaar

With an opening day collection of Rs 6.75 crores, Son of Sardaar 2 has failed to beat Son of Sardaar which had minted Rs 10.80 crores

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Records

To note, Son of Sardaar 2 has emerged as Mrunal Thakur's highest opener post COVID 19 and second highest Bollywood opener after Super 30.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan spoke about how he got the film and stated, "One day he (Ajay Devgn) called me and said that Sanjay Dutt was supposed to come for Son Of Sardaar 2, but due to some reason his visa got rejected. He asked me if I would do the film, and I was so happy because Sanjay Dutt is a cult, but there was also pressure to replace him. It was unbelievable that he offered me such a big role".