Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay’s Film Stays Steady; Mints Twice Of Dhadak 2

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn returns as Jassi Randhawa in the much-anticipated comedy-drama, Son of Sardaar 2. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, this film is a sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar. It marks Ajay's third release this year, following Azaad and Raid 2. Son of Sardaar 2 has been in the spotlight for its catchy songs that have taken the internet by storm. This marks Ajay's first collaboration with Mrunal Thakur, and their on-screen chemistry has caught significant attention.

Son of Sardaar 2 boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Alongside Ajay, Mrunal Thakur stars as Rabia, while Ravi Kishan plays Raja. Neeru Bajwa takes on the role of Dimple, and Deepak Dobriyal appears as Gul. Kubbra Sait portrays Mehwish, with Chunky Panday as Danish and Sharat Saxena as Ranjit Singh. The film also features Mukul Dev as Tony and Vindu Dara Singh as Tittu. Roshni Walia plays Saba, Sanjay Mishra is Bantu Pandey, and Ashwini Kalsekar appears as Premlata. Sahil Mehta takes on the role of Goggi, while Dolly Ahluwalia plays Bebe, Jassi's mother. Ajay Devgn's return in Son of Sardaar 2 has generated considerable excitement among fans and it opened to decent response at the box office.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Son of Sardaar 2, which made a collection of Rs 7.25 crores on day 1 (first Friday), maintained a steady hold at the box office and minted Rs 7.50 crores. This took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 14.75 crores.

Son of Sardaar 2 Mints Twice The Collection Of Dhadak 2

As Son of Sardaar 2 witnessed a box office clash with Dhadak 2, it managed to beat Dhadak 2 since the beginning. In fact, Son of Sadaar 2 minted twice the collection of Dhadak 2 on day 2 (first Saturday) which happens to be Rs 3.75 crores.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan spoke about how he got the film and stated, "One day he (Ajay Devgn) called me and said that Sanjay Dutt was supposed to come for Son Of Sardaar 2, but due to some reason his visa got rejected. He asked me if I would do the film, and I was so happy because Sanjay Dutt is a cult, but there was also pressure to replace him. It was unbelievable that he offered me such a big role".