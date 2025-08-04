Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay’s Film Mints Twice Of Dhadak 2; Crosses 25Cr During Weekend

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: After creating immense buzz in the town, Ajay Devgn is here with the much awaited Son of Sardaar 2 and the audience can't keep calm about it. To note, Son of Sardaar 2 is the sequel to the 2012 release Son of Sardaar and features Ajay reprising his role of Jassi Randhawa. Marking has Ajay Devgn's third release of the year after Azaad and Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2 has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

To note, Son of Sardaar 2 is helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora and also features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neerju Bajwa, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Vindu Dara Singh Mukul Dev and Sanjay Mishra. From the interesting trailer, to peppy numbers and the hook steps, everything about Son of Sardaar 2 managed to create a massive buzz in the town. However, amid massive buzz, Son of Sardaar 2 managed to see decent start at the box office

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Son of Sardaar 2 made a collection of 9.64 crores on day 3 (first Sunday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 25.14 crores after three days of release

Son Of Sardaar 2 Mints Twice Of Dhadak 2 On Day 3

Interestingly, Son of Sardaar 2 has managed to beat Dhadak 2 on day 3 and minted twice of latter's collection. While Son of Sardaar 2 made a collection of Rs 9.64 crores on day 3, Dhadak 2 had to settle at Rs 4.15 crores.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Opening Weekend Collection

Son of Sardaar 2 minted Rs 8.25 crore on the third Saturday and Rs 9.64 crores on third Sunday, following which the third weekend collection of this Ajay Devgn starrer turned out to be Rs 17.89 crores.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

To note, Son of Sardaar 2 is expected to see a massive dip in numbers today (day 4/ first Monday). The movie will be seen struggling to touch Rs 30 crores on the first Monday.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan spoke about how he got the film and stated, "One day he (Ajay Devgn) called me and said that Sanjay Dutt was supposed to come for Son Of Sardaar 2, but due to some reason his visa got rejected. He asked me if I would do the film, and I was so happy because Sanjay Dutt is a cult, but there was also pressure to replace him. It was unbelievable that he offered me such a big role".