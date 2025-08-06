Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Updates: Ajay's Film Fails To Hit 50Cr Mark, Hits Only...

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Updates: Son of Sardaar 2 has been performing fairly well at the box office since its release. Over the weekend, the film witnessed a slight uptick in collections. However, come Monday, it experienced its first major dip, with numbers dropping by nearly 75%. That downward trend continued into the weekdays, maintaining similar figures. As Week 1 nears its end, the big question is: will the Ajay Devgn-starrer manage to hit the Rs. 50 crore mark by the weekend? Let's take a look at Son of Sardaar 2's box office collection as of Wednesday.

According to Sacnilk's report, Son Of Sardaar 2 has grossed Rs. 83 Lakhs on Day 6 (Wednesday) as of 5.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Son Of Sardaar 2 stand at Rs. 30.68 crores as per today's early trends.

Will Son Of Sardaar 2 Hit 50 Cr By The End Of Week 1?

50 crores seems to be far away for Son Of Sardaar 2. As of Day 6, the movie has hit 30 crores. Only one day is left for the first week to end and we don't believe 50 crores benchmark will be possible for the movie to hit by the end of week 1. Well, this may be possible for the movie to hit in week 2.

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 7.25 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 8.25 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 4 (Monday)- Rs. 2.35 Cr

Day 5 (Tuesday)- Rs. 2.75 Cr

Day 6 (Wednesday)- Rs. 0.83 Cr (as of 5.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 30.68 Cr (early trends)

Son of Sardaar 2 picks up the legacy of the original with a fresh storyline packed with action, comedy, and family drama. Set against the backdrop of Punjab, the film follows the journey of Jassi (played by Ajay Devgn), who finds himself caught in the middle of a long-standing family feud reignited by unexpected events. Despite his desire to stay away from conflict, Jassi is forced to return home, where old rivalries and buried secrets come to light. As he navigates this emotional minefield, he must also protect his loved ones and find a way to bring peace between the warring families. The film blends humor with high-octane action sequences and touches on themes of honor, tradition, and reconciliation. With a mix of new characters and returning favorites, Son of Sardaar 2 delivers a dramatic yet entertaining continuation of the franchise, aimed at both nostalgic fans and new audiences alike.

Son of Sardaar 2 Budget

Son of Sardaar 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2012 hit film, returns with Ajay Devgn reprising his role in this action-packed comedy-drama. The film has been made on a reported budget of around Rs. 85-100 crores, reflecting a significant investment in high-octane action sequences, elaborate set designs, and a strong ensemble cast.

With high production value and mass appeal, the movie was designed to cater to a wide audience across India, especially fans of commercial cinema. Son of Sardaar 2 was released theatrically on July 25, 2025, and received a strong initial response at the box office, particularly in North Indian circuits. Despite facing some ups and downs in its weekday collections, the film has maintained steady buzz among fans. As for its OTT release, sources suggest that the digital streaming rights have been acquired by Disney+ Hotstar, though the official streaming date is yet to be announced. Typically, films hit OTT platforms about 6-8 weeks after their theatrical run, so viewers can expect Son of Sardaar 2 to arrive online by mid-to-late September 2025. With its mix of humor, drama, and action, the film continues to spark conversation among fans and film critics alike.