Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay-Mrunal’s Film Mints Twice Of Dhadak 2 In Week 1

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn has made a comeback with the much-anticipated sequel, Son of Sardaar 2, which had stirred excitement among fans. To note, this film is a follow-up to the 2012 hit, Son of Sardaar, and featured Ajay reprising his role as Jassi Randhawa in this new comedy-drama. For the uninitiated, Son of Sardaar 2 happens to be Ajay's third release this year after Azaad and Raid 2. The anticipation for Son of Sardaar 2 has been considerably high due to the original film's success.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the movie featured an impressive cast including Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neerju Bajwa, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Vindu Dara Singh Mukul Dev, and Sanjay Mishra. The film marks Ajay's first collaboration with Mrunal Thakur. The chemistry between Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur has been a talking point among audiences. Additionally, Son of Sardaar 2 is significant as it features the late actor Mukul Dev in his final onscreen role. The trailer and songs have added to the excitement surrounding the film's release but it failed to give it a push at the box office.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Son of Sardaar 2 saw a dip of over 13% in numbers on day 7 (first Thursday) wherein the movie minted Rs 1.42 crores which took the overall collections of this Ajay starrer to Rs 32.91 crores in week 1

Son of Sardaar 2 Beats Dhadak 2 In Week 1

While Son of Sardaar 2 witnessed a box office clash with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2, the Ajay Devgn's film has managed to mint twice the collection of the latter. For the uninitiated, Dhadak 2 made a week 2 collection of Rs 16.33 crores

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Son of Sardaar 2 is expected to see another dip in numbers and is expected to mint Rs 1 crore today (day 8/ first Friday) and will be crossing Rs 33 crores ahead of second weekend.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur recently took to Instagram and shared a note about receiving love for her stint in Son of Sardaar 2. She wrote, "Playing Rabia in Son of Sardaar 2 has been nothing short of a heart-full journey. A massive thank you to @ajaydevgn sir and @vijaycam sir for trusting me with this beautiful character. @danishdevgn , DAN you were the brightest one on set always".