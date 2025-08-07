Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Updates: Did Ajay Devgn's Film Recover 50% Of Budget?

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Updates: How much has Son Of Sardaar 2 grossed in week 1? Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2 is now seeing slow growth at the box office. After seeing its first huge fall on Monday, Son Of Sardaar 2 witnessed another big stall on Wednesday.

Son of Sardaar 2 is shaping up to be a stylish, large-scale sequel, with a reported budget of Rs. 80-90 crore, according to Filmibeat. While not an over-the-top splurge by Bollywood standards, the investment reflects Ajay Devgn's intent to strike a balance between mass appeal and cinematic scale. With portions shot across Edinburgh, London, and Chandigarh, the film's budget has been channelled into action-heavy sequences, sleek production design, and a solid ensemble cast. Backed by Devgn himself, the sequel aims to blend humor, patriotism, and spectacle, without going overboard on the finances.

Let us take a look at whether Son of Sardaar 2 managed to get back even its half invested amount? Here's Thursday's report of Son of Sardaar 2:

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Son Of Sardaar 2 has grossed Rs. 0.74 crores on Day 7 (Thursday) as of 6.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Son Of Sardaar 2 stand at Rs. 32.23 crores as per today's early trends.

Did Son Of Sardaar 2 Manage To Earn Half Of Its Budget In Week 1

As per Filmibeat's report, Son Of Sardaar 2 is made on a budget of around 80-90 crores. The half of it should be somewhere around 40-45 crores. However, Son Of Sardaar 2 has not managed to hit half of the budget in Week 1. It has so far managed to gross Rs. 32.23 crores and is expected to earn somewhere close to 33-34 crores by the end of Day 7 (Thursday). Let us further wait for the day to end to see the final report.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection So Far

Day 1- Rs. 7.25 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 8.25 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 2.35 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 2.75 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 1.64 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 0.74 Cr (as of 6.30 pm)

Total- Rs. 32.23 Cr (early trends)

After hitting theatres on August 1, 2025, Son of Sardaar 2 is set to stream exclusively on Netflix, giving fans a second chance to catch the Ajay Devgn-starrer from the comfort of home. While no official OTT release date has been announced, IndiaTimes reports that the film is expected to drop on the platform by mid-to-late September or early October, following the typical post-theatrical release window. With its mix of action, comedy, and nostalgia, the sequel is likely to perform well digitally. So if you missed it in cinemas, Netflix will soon have your back.

Son of Sardaar 2 Storyline

Son of Sardaar 2 follows Jaswinder "Jassi" Singh Randhawa (Ajay Devgn), who travels to Scotland hoping to reunite with his estranged wife, only to face unexpected divorce papers. To win back her family's trust, Jassi pretends to be a colonel and husband to Rabia (Mrunal Thakur), leading to a series of hilarious misunderstandings. Parallelly, a heartwarming subplot unfolds with a group of kids on a playful quest for a legendary golden mango during a vibrant village festival. Packed with comedy, family drama, and cultural flavor, the film delivers an entertaining blend of laughter and emotions, capturing the essence of Punjabi spirit with a modern twist.