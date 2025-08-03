Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Day 3 Prediction: Ajay’s Film To Beat Dhadak 2 In 1st Weekend; To Cross 25Cr | EXC

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Ajay Devgn is currently making waves in the news, and for good reason. He is back with the eagerly awaited "Son of Sardaar 2," which has audiences buzzing with excitement. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, this film is a sequel to the 2012 hit "Son of Sardaar." The movie promises a comedic drama with an impressive ensemble cast including Ajay, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sahil Mehta and Dolly Ahluwalia.

Ajay reprises his role as Jassi Randhawa in "Son of Sardaar 2," marking his first collaboration with Mrunal Thakur. The film's storyline follows Jassi's adventures in Scotland as he attempts to win back his love. This sequel comes with high expectations due to the original film's success. Ajay's return in his iconic turbanned look and his chemistry with the cast are key highlights. After witnessing a decent response on the opening day, the movie is expected to pick up pace during the opening weekend

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Son of Sardaar 2 over 13% hike in numbers and minted Rs 8.25 crores and took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 15.5 crores

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Son of Sardaar 2 will pick up pace and might earn around Rs 10cr and will make a collection of Rs 25 crores during the opening weekend.

Son of Sardaar 2 To Crush Dhadak 2

If the prediction will turn out to be true, Son of Sardaar 2 will crush Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2 as the latter will be earning Rs 15 crores.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan spoke about how he got the film and stated, "One day he (Ajay Devgn) called me and said that Sanjay Dutt was supposed to come for Son Of Sardaar 2, but due to some reason his visa got rejected. He asked me if I would do the film, and I was so happy because Sanjay Dutt is a cult, but there was also pressure to replace him. It was unbelievable that he offered me such a big role".