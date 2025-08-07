Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Day 6: Ajay’s Film Maintains Lead Over Dhadak 2; Crosses 30Cr On 1st Wednesday

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn returned with the eagerly awaited sequel, Son of Sardaar 2 and it left the fans quite excited. To note, Son of Sardaar 2 is a sequel to the 2012 hit, Son of Sardaar, and Ajay has reprises hid role as Jassi Randhawa in this new comedy drama. Interestingly, Son of Sardaar 2 marks Ajay's third release this year, following Azaad and Raid 2. Needless to say, the anticipation surrounding Son of Sardaar 2 has been significant courtesy of the phenomenal success of Son of Sardaar..

Son of Sardaar 2 is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and boasts a star-studded cast including Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neerju Bajwa, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Vindu Dara Singh Mukul Dev, and Sanjay Mishra. Interestingly, Son of Sardaar 2 marks Ajay's first collaboration with Mrunal and their chemistry has been creating a lot of buzz. On the other hand, Son of Sardaar 2 also marks late actor Mukul Dev's last onscreen appearance. The trailer and catchy songs of Son of Sardaar 2 have generated considerable excitement among audiences. Despite the buzz surrounding its release, Son of Sardaar 2 had a moderate start at the box office.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Son of Sardaar 2 saw a dip of over 40% in numbers on day 6 (first Wednesday) wherein the movie minted Rs 1.64 crores which took the overall collections of this Ajay starrer to Rs 31.49 crores

Son of Sardaar 2 Beats Dhadak 2 On Day 6

With a collection of Rs 1.64 crores on day 6, Son of Sardaar 2 has managed to beat Dhadak 2 which had minted Rs 1.04 crores on tis day 6 of release.

Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Son of Sardaar 2 is expected to see another dip in numbers and is expected to mint Rs 1 crore today (day 7/ first Thursday) and will be crossing Rs 32 crores in week 1.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur recently took to Instagram and shared a note about receiving love for her stint in Son of Sardaar 2. She wrote, "Playing Rabia in Son of Sardaar 2 has been nothing short of a heart-full journey. A massive thank you to @ajaydevgn sir and @vijaycam sir for trusting me with this beautiful character. @danishdevgn , DAN you were the brightest one on set always".