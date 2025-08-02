Son Of Sardaar 2 Vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Trends): Who Is Winning On Weekend (Sat)?

Son Of Sardaar 2 Vs Dhadak 2: Both Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 are of different genre. Son Of Sardaar 2 is a comedy drama while Dhadak 2 is a comedy movie. However, both are still being compared to one another as they were released on the same date in the theaters. Therefore, people wonder who will win at the box office when it comes to numbers. Well, Ajay Devgn's comedy flick clearly took over Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's romantic film on the opening day. Is the same happening on Day 2 as well? Let us take a look at the report below:

Son Of Sardaar 2 Vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Trends)

It's 9 o'clock. Son Of Sardaar 2 Vs Dhadak 2 has so far grossed Rs. 2.81 crores on Day 2 (Saturday). On the other hand, Son Of Sardaar 2 has earned Rs. 5.08 crores on the weekend (Saturday). Therefore, Son Of Sardaar 2 is the clear winner here. Son Of Sardaar 2 is almost more than 2 crores ahead of Dhadak 2 on Saturday.

So far, Son Of Sardaar 2 has grossed Rs. 12.33 crores on Saturday so far. On the other hand, Dhadak 2 has earned Rs. 6.31 crores. Indeed, Dhadak is halfway behind Son Of Sardaar 2.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Storyline

Son of Sardaar 2 sees Ajay Devgn reprise his role as Jaswinder "Jassi" Singh Randhawa in a chaotic yet vibrant comedy‑drama. Jassi travels to Scotland to reunite with his estranged wife, only to get plunged into a whirlwind of mistaken identities, rival Punjabi families, and a bizarre wedding setup. When he meets Rabia (Mrunal Thakur), a Pakistani dance troupe leader abandoned by her husband (Chunky Panday), he becomes her paying guest. To help her teenage stepdaughter marry into a traditional Punjabi household led by Ravi Kishan's Raja, Jassi must pose as a war hero.

Dhadak 2 Storyline

Dhadak 2 tells the powerful story of Nilesh, a Dalit law student, and Vidhi, an upper-caste Brahmin girl, whose love faces intense societal backlash. Set in Madhya Pradesh, the film explores deep-rooted caste discrimination and the struggle for justice, offering a raw, emotional look at love against social barriers.