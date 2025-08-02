Son of Sardaar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay's Film Fails To Beat Raid 2 In Overseas Market

Son of Sardaar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn is here with his much-anticipated comedy-drama, Son of Sardaar 2 wherein he has reprised the role of Jassi Randhawa. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, this film is a sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar. As Ajay's third release this year, following Azaad and Raid 2, it has captured attention with its catchy songs that are trending online. Son of Sardaar 2 boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Alongside Ajay, Mrunal Thakur plays Rabia, while Ravi Kishan takes on the role of Raja.

Son of Sardaar 2 also featured Neeru Bajwa stars as Dimple, with Deepak Dobriyal portraying Gul. Kubbra Sait appears as Mehwish and Chunky Panday as Danish. The film also features Sharat Saxena as Ranjit Singh and Mukul Dev as Tony, Vindu Dara Singh playing Tittu and Roshni Walia as Saba. Son of Sardaar 2 happens to be Mukul Dev's last onscreen appearance. This marks Ajay's first collaboration with Mrunal Thakur, and their on-screen chemistry has been a topic of discussion. Needless to say, Son of Sardaar 2 has generated significant buzz due to its vibrant soundtrack and engaging storyline not just in India and worldwide.

Son of Sardaar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Son of Sardaar 2 made a collection of Rs 2.30 crores in the overseas market on the opening day while the total worldwide collection of the movie to Rs 11 crores.

Son of Sardaar 2 Fails to Beat Raid 2 In Overseas

With a collection of Rs 2.30 crores in the overseas market on day 1, Son of Sardaar 2 has failed to beat Raid 2 which had earned Rs 3 crores in the overseas on its day of release.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan spoke about how he got the film and stated, "One day he (Ajay Devgn) called me and said that Sanjay Dutt was supposed to come for Son Of Sardaar 2, but due to some reason his visa got rejected. He asked me if I would do the film, and I was so happy because Sanjay Dutt is a cult, but there was also pressure to replace him. It was unbelievable that he offered me such a big role".