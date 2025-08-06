Son of Sardaar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 5: Ajay’s Film Remains Steady, Will It Touch 10Cr In Week 1?

Son of Sardaar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn is here with Son of Sardaar 2, the sequel to the 2012 hit film and fans have been buzzing with excitement as he returned as Jassi Randhawa. This film happens to be Ajay's third release this year, following Azaad and Raid 2. The anticipation for Son of Sardaar 2 has been high, courtesy of the success of its prequel Son of Sardaar, making it one of the most awaited films of the year. The trailer has caught everyone's attention with its vibrant music and engaging dance sequences.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 features an impressive ensemble cast. Alongside Ajay Devgn, the film stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neerju Bajwa, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Vindu Dara Singh Mukul Dev, and Sanjay Mishra. Notably, this is Ajay's first collaboration with Mrunal Thakur, and their on-screen chemistry has become a talking point among fans. Despite the buzz surrounding its release, Son of Sardaar 2 had a moderate start at the box office in India and across the world.

Son of Sardaar 2 Overseas Box Office Collection Day 5

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Son of Sardaar 2 maintained a steady hold in the overseas market and minted Rs 1 crores. This took the overall overseas collection of Son of Sardaar 2 to Rs 6.25 crores

Son of Sardaar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5

On the other hand, the total worldwide collection of Son of Sardaar 2 stand at Rs 42 crores after five days of release.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan spoke about how he got the film and stated, "One day he (Ajay Devgn) called me and said that Sanjay Dutt was supposed to come for Son Of Sardaar 2, but due to some reason his visa got rejected. He asked me if I would do the film, and I was so happy because Sanjay Dutt is a cult, but there was also pressure to replace him. It was unbelievable that he offered me such a big role".