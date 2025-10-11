Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari 10 Days Collection Early Trends: Varun-Janhvi's Film Sees Surge On 2nd Sat

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari continues its theatrical journey as it enters Day 10, maintaining a steady presence at the box office. Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the family entertainer has seen a mix of ups and downs through its first week but has managed to hold its ground reasonably well. Made on an estimated budget of Rs. 60 crore (as per Filmibeat), the film's performance in its second weekend will be crucial in determining its overall success. Let us take a look at Saturday's collection of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari so far:

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends

According to Sacnilk's report, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has grossed Rs. 2.45 crore at the box office on Day 10 (2nd Saturday) as of 9 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stand at Rs. 45.8 crore as per today's early trends. As per Saturday's early trend, SSKTK has surpassed the previous day's collection. To note, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's film made a collection of Rs. 2.25 crore on Friday.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 5.5 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 7.5 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 7.75 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 3.25 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 3.25 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 2.35 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 2.25 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 41.1 Cr

Day 9- Rs. 2.25 Cr

Day 10- Rs. 2.45 Cr (as of 9 pm)

Total- Rs. 45.8 Cr

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT

After its theatrical run, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is now gearing up for its digital premiere. The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer romantic comedy will stream on Netflix, giving fans another chance to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes. As per a report by OTTplay, the movie is expected to arrive on the platform around late November or early December 2025, roughly eight weeks after its theatrical release. With its strong star cast, colorful visuals, and family-friendly charm, the film's OTT release is likely to attract a wide audience and extend its successful run.