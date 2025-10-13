Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari 12 Days Collection Early Updates: Varun-Janhvi's Film Struggles On 2nd Monday

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari witnessed a solid growth of around 45% over its second weekend, collecting Rs. 3.25 crore. The film, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, maintained steady numbers on Sunday, earning the same as Saturday without any noticeable rise or drop. However, Monday is expected to bring a significant dip in collections. So far, the film has successfully recovered its production investment at the worldwide box office. Let's take a look at how Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is performing at the box office today.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has grossed Rs. 58 lakh at the box office on Day 12 (2nd Monday) as of 8 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stand at Rs. 50.43 crore (as per today's early trends).

Will Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Hit Even 1 Cr Today?

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has so far managed to make only 50 lakh. so far. Will the movie be able to close the collection at 1 crore? It seems like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari might see a fall of over 50% today, but it will manage to earn somewhere around 1 crore by the end of the day. However, let us wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

After its successful theatrical run, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is now gearing up for its digital premiere. As per a report by OTTPlay, the romantic comedy is expected to stream on Netflix around late November or early December 2025, roughly eight weeks after its release in cinemas on October 2, 2025. The film's lighthearted storyline and chemistry between the leads have already won hearts in theatres, and its OTT arrival is expected to draw in even more viewers. Fans can soon enjoy this family entertainer from the comfort of their homes on Netflix.