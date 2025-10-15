Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari 14 Days Collection Early Trends: Varun-Janhvi's Film Inches Close To 60Cr

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 14 Early Updates: As Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari nears the end of its second week, the film's box office performance has slowed down considerably. In its opening week, the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer earned an impressive Rs. 41.1 crore, but Week 2 has seen a sharp decline, adding only around Rs. 12 crore so far. With just a few days left in the week, it appears unlikely that the film will reach even half of its first-week total. As the second week wraps up, here's a look at how much Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has collected by Day 14.

According to Sacnilk's report, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has grossed Rs. 54 lakh at the box office on Day 14 (Wednesday) as of 7 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stand at Rs. 53.64 crore (as per today's early trends). Will Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari manage to gross 1 crore by the end of the day? Since the movie has been managing to earn 1 crore since Monday, we expect the same might happen today. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive on Day 14.

Day 1- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 5.5 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 7.5 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 7.75 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 3.25 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 3.25 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 2.35 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 2.25 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 41.1 Cr

Day 9- Rs. 2.25 Cr

Day 10- Rs. 3.5 Cr

Day 11- Rs. 3.5 Cr

Day 12- Rs. 1.25 Cr

Day 13- Rs. 1.5 Cr

Day 14- Rs. 0.54 Cr (as of 7 pm)

Total- Rs. 53.64 Cr (early trends)

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT Release Date (UPDATE)

After a successful theatrical run that began on October 2, 2025, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is gearing up for its OTT premiere on Netflix, expected around late November or early December 2025, according to OTTplay. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in a lighthearted yet emotional tale of love, tradition, and modern relationships. With charming performances and a vibrant supporting cast including Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul, the film promises to bring festive warmth and fun to streaming audiences this holiday season.