Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari 15 Days Collection Early Updates: Varun-Janhvi's Film Sees Sharp Fall In Week 2

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 15 Early Updates: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has reportedly been made on a budget of around Rs. 60 crore. The film has successfully recovered its investment at the worldwide box office. As it wraps up its second week, the collections appear to have slowed down during weekdays. The movie is now earning in the range of Rs. 1-1.5 crore per day. With Thursday marking Day 15, let's take a look at how much Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has managed to gross so far.

According to Sacnilk's report, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has grossed Rs. 54 Lakh at the box office on Day 15 (Thursday) as of 8.30 pm. This makes the total box office collection stand at Rs. 54.64 crore as per today's early trends. It is believed that the movie will barely manage to gross 1 crore by the end of the day. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Sees Sharp Fall In Week 2

Since the beginning of Week 2, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has witnessed a sharp decline in box office collections. According to Sacnilk, the film, which started strong, has seen its daily earnings drop significantly over the weekdays. Between Days 12 and 14, the movie collected approximately Rs. 1.25 crore, Rs. 1.5 crore, and Rs. 1 crore, respectively, reflecting a clear downward trend in audience turnout. The slowdown indicates that after an impressive start, the film is now struggling to maintain its earlier momentum at the box office.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT Release Date

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is expected to make its digital debut on Netflix about eight weeks after its theatrical release. According to a report by OTTplay, the romantic comedy, which hit cinemas on October 2, 2025, will likely arrive on the streaming platform by late November or early December 2025. The film has already garnered attention for its fresh pairing and lighthearted storyline, and its OTT release is anticipated to attract a wider audience. Fans who missed the theatrical run are eagerly waiting to stream Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari from the comfort of their homes.