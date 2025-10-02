Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Collection Day 1 Early Trend: Did Varun's Film Outshine Dulhania Films Opening?

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Update: After weeks of growing excitement and anticipation, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK) finally released today, October 2, coinciding perfectly with the festive atmosphere of Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holidays. The makers strategically chose the holiday release to maximize audience turnout and box office impact. Directed by the talented Shashank Khaitan and produced by the renowned Dharma Productions, the film is being touted as a wholesome family entertainer that blends humor, drama, and music into a heartwarming narrative. But has the film met its opening day expectations? Let's take a look at how SSKTK is performing on its opening day.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK) Budget & OTT Streaming Update

Bringing together a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul - all of whom are praised for their engaging performances in the trailer and promos - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year.

A major highlight of SSKTK has been its soundtrack, which is already creating waves. Tracks like "Bijuria" and "Panwadi" are dominating music charts and playlists across streaming platforms. Their catchy beats and melodious tunes have added significant momentum to the film's promotional campaign, helping it resonate with a broad demographic, especially younger audiences and families.

Trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal exclusively told Filmibeat that SSTK has been mounted on a budget of Rs 60 cr. As shared on the official posters, Netflix has bagged the post-theatrical OTT streaming rights for the movie, which means that SSKTK will have its digital premiere on Netflix after concluding its theatrical run.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Day 1 Collection Early Trend (Opening Day)

With Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari hitting the right notes on music, cast performances, and festive release timing, expectations are running high for it to sustain momentum in the coming days.

According to the real-time Sacnilk data, Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Dharma film is having an underwhelming run at the box office on its opening day. The movie has managed to bring in around Rs 4.03 cr (approx.) today till 4:30 pm.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari vs Badrinath Ki Dulhania vs Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

From teaser, trailer to overall vibes, fans were getting strong Dulhania franchise vibes from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, thanks to Varun Dhawan's reunion with Shashank and KJo.

But has SSKTK managed to outperform Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) opening day figures? As per a Sacnilk report, HSKD had opened to Rs 9.05 cr on the day of its release, while Badrinath Ki Dulhania had netted a strong Rs 12.25 cr on day 1.

Suny Sansakri Ki Tulsi Kumari is yet to come closer to the opening day figures of the fan-favourite Dulhania franchise films.