Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari 9 Days BO Early Trends: Varun's Film Sees Slow Growth As Week 2 Kicks Off

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 9 Early Updates: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has witnessed its share of ups and downs, yet it continues to perform steadily at the box office. Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film crossed the Rs. 40 crore mark in its first week, marking a solid start. However, the big question remains, can SSKTK sustain its momentum in the second week? Despite today being Friday, the film's growth appears to be on the slower side. Here's a closer look at how Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is faring at the box office today and what the latest numbers indicate.

According to Sacnilk's report, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has grossed 42 Lakh at the box office on Day 9 (Friday) as of 4 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stand at Rs. 41.52 crore. Despite today being Friday, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been seeing slow growth in the numbers. Let us further wait for the day to end to see whether Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will manage to gross more than yesterday or not. To note, Varun-Janhvi's film earned Rs. 2.25 crore at the box office on Thursday.

Day 1- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 5.5 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 7.5 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 7.75 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 3.25 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 3.25 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 2.35 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 2.25 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 41.1 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 0.42 Cr (as of 4 pm)

Total- Rs. 41.52 Cr (early trends)

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT Release Update

The romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is all set for its digital premiere on Netflix, as reported by OTTPlay. The film, which released in theatres on October 2, 2025, is expected to start streaming by late November or early December 2025. Though the makers haven't officially announced the exact date, fans are eagerly waiting to relive the chemistry between Varun and Janhvi on OTT. With its light-hearted storyline and vibrant performances, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is likely to find a new audience once it lands on Netflix.