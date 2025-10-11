Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari 9 Days Worldwide Collection: Varun's Film Sees Fall, Earns Only Half As Friday

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari 9 Days Worldwide Collection: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari began its second week with steady box office numbers. While there were expectations of a slight rise in collections, the film's performance remained stable. Thankfully, there was neither a drop nor any growth. On its second Friday, SSKTK collected Rs. 2.25 crore at the box office, showing a 0% change from the previous day. But how did the film perform globally? Let's take a look at how much Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari grew at the worldwide box office and where it stands so far.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari 9 Days Worldwide Collection

On Day 8, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stood at the worldwide box office collection of Rs. 63.25 crore. On Friday (Day 9), SSKTK saw a rise of around 3 crore, standing at Rs. 66.60 crore. The overseas collection of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stands at Rs. 14.75 crore as of Day 9 (Friday).

To note, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari saw a huge fall at the worldwide collection when compared to the previous day. On Thursday, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari saw a rise of around 7 crore. While on Friday, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's film had almost half the collection when compared to the previous day.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 9 (Friday)

India net box office collection- Rs. 43.35 Cr

Worldwide box office collection- Rs. 66.60 Cr

Overseas box office collection- Rs. 14.75 Cr

India gross box office collection- Rs. 51.85 Cr

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Budget

According to Filmibeat, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been made on an estimated budget of Rs. 60 crore, covering production, marketing, and promotional expenses. The film, led by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is said to have invested heavily in lavish sets, vibrant song sequences, and large-scale production design to capture a grand Bollywood feel. With strong visual appeal and a popular star cast, the makers aimed to create a complete family entertainer that appeals to both urban and mass audiences. Given its budget, the movie needs a consistent run at the box office to achieve hit status.