Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking: Varun’s Film Mints Less Than Half Of Baby John’s Collection



Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Collection: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have been all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, they are coming up with the much talked about movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari which is a romantic comedy film. Directed and written by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and marks Janhvi and Varun's second collaboration after Bawaal. Apart from Varun and Janhvi, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also features Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, alongside Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles.

To note, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari revolves around two strangers who join hands to rekindle old flames with their respective lovers leading to a comedy of errors as chaos unfolds and romance blooms in the most amazing and cute manner. From trailer to songs, everything about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been adding to the massive buzz about the romantic comedy. However, the movie has received an average response in terms of advance booking.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskar Ki Tulsi Kumari has made a collection of Rs 1.4cr gross (as at 3pm) with the sale of over 36 thousand tickets so far.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Fails To Beat Baby John

With an advance booking collection of Rs 1.4cr, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has failed to beat Varun's previous release Baby John. Yes! Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has raked in almost half of the advance booking collection of Baby John which happens to be around Rs 3.53cr

Meanwhile, talking to India Today about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun Dhawan stated, "We don't make any promises about changing your life with this film. But what we do promise is that we will change your mood. This is not a preachy film or something where we're giving gyan (advice). It's about going back to the time when you'd watch a movie and walk out with a big smile. It's a very happy-go-lucky film and something that is needed in today's time".