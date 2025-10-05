Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Trends: Varun-Janhvi's Film Aims To Hit 30Cr

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Updates: It's Sunday, and expectations are high at the box office as films typically see a boost in weekend collections. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is in the spotlight, with hopes pinned on a significant rise in numbers today. So far, the film has managed to earn Rs. 25 crore, and all eyes are now on its Sunday performance. Will it see the weekend surge it needs? Let's take a look at how much it has grossed so far.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 4 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has grossed Rs. 4.73 crore at the box office on Day 4 (Sunday) as of 6 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stand at Rs. 26.98 crore as per today's early trends. Will Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari hit 10 crore alone today? On Saturday, the movie closed the collection at Rs. 7.5 crore. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is expected to see a rise today since its Sunday. However, it's doubtful whether the movie will be able to hit 10 crore today itself. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 2 (Friday)- Rs. 5.5 Cr

Day 3 (Saturday)- Rs. 7.5 Cr

Day 4 (Sunday)- Rs. 4.73 Cr (as of 6 pm)

Total- Rs. 26.98 Cr

According to Filmibeat, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been made on an estimated budget of Rs. 60 crore, covering all aspects including production, marketing, and promotional costs. The film features grand sets, vibrant costumes, and was shot extensively in picturesque locations like Udaipur, which added significantly to the overall cost. As per industry analyst Rohit Jaiswal, this budget also includes distribution and advertising expenses, making it a high-stakes project for the makers. With stars like Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor leading the cast, the film aims to recover its investment through strong box office numbers and satellite rights.