Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection: Hit or Flop, Budget, Records; All About Varun's Film

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Hit or Flop: Varun Dhawan is currently making headlines for his recent release Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The movie marks Varun's first release of the year and has been one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. This romantic comedy drama is both written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Apart from Varun, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra alongside Akshaye Oberoi and Maniesh Paul. To note, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks Varun's second on-screen pairing with Janhvi Kapoor after their previous collaboration in Bawaal.

Needless to say, fans are eager to witness Varun and Janhvi's chemistry once more onscreen. Produced by Karan Johar, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari tells the story of two strangers who meet after being abandoned by their partners and decide to reignite old flames together. The film's intriguing premise, peppy numbers and star-studded cast have contributed to its high expectations among moviegoers. As Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has finally hit the screens today, there have been speculations about how the movie will fare at the box office.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Budget

Film business expert Rohit Jaiswal exclusively told Filmibeat that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is made with a budget of Rs 60cr and has been shot mainly in Udaipur.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection

Rohit Jaiswal also told us that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is expected to make an opening day collection of Rs 11-13 crores at the box office

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Records

If the box office prediction turned out to be true, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will record Janhvi Kapoor's highest opener ever. This isn't all. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will also emerge as Varun Dhawan's highest opener post COVID 19.

Will Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Be A Hit?

So far, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has managed to have a buzz among the fans with intriguing trailer, chartbuster songs and positive reviews. And while the romantic comedy drama is eyeing a decent start at the box office, the movie will have to cross its budget to be a hit and fans are quite hopeful for the same. However, the exact results will depend on how Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will fare at the box office in the coming days.