Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 1: Varun’s Film Fails To Beat Baby John But Creates 2 Records



Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor has been all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After winning hearts with her impressive chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari, the diva is here with a yet another romantic comedy and the audience can't keep calm. We are talking about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Starring Varun Dhawan in the lead, the movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Apart from Varun and Janhvi, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also features Akshaye Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and Maniesh Paul in the lead role. Interestingly, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks the second collaboration with Janhvi, Sanya and Maniehs. While he had shared the screen with Janhvi in Bawaal, Sanya was seen doing a cameo in Baby John and Varun's chemistry with Maniesh in Jug Jugg Jeeyo had won millions of hearts. As Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari created a lot of buzz in the town, it witnessed a decent start at the box office

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari made an opening day collection of Rs 9 cr (day 1/ first Thursday)

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Records

To note, with a collection of Rs 9cr, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has failed to beat Varun's previous release Baby John which made a collection of Rs 11.25cr on its opening day. However, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has managed to become Janhvi Kapoor's highest opener ever. This isn't all. The movie has also recorded the second highest opening for a romantic film in 2025 after Saiyaara.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Given the fact that it is a Friday and a working day, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is expected to have a steady hold at the box office today (day 2/ first Friday) and will be inching close to Rs 20cr mark after two days of release.

Meanwhile, talking about working with Sanya during the trailer launch, Varun stated, "I want to work lots more more with her and I think she's someone who's just like a national talent. Very few of these come through and she's one of them. She's just amazing".