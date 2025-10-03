Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: Varun-Janhvi's Film Slows Down, Check Number

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opened at the box office on October 2, 2025, with a fairly decent start. But the big question now is, will the film maintain its momentum as it heads into Friday? With a long weekend ahead, there's a strong chance the film could capitalize on the holiday boost and deliver solid numbers by the end of its opening weekend. Has it managed to cross the Rs. 10 crore mark already? With audiences raving about its fun rom-com storyline, let's take a look at how much Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has earned at the box office on Day 2 so far.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1

On the release day, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari failed to hit the 10 crore mark at the box office. The movie grossed Rs. 9.25 crore at the box office on Thursday. However, it was considered a pretty decent opening day collection, considering the genre and the buzz of the film.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is seeing slow growth at the box office today. According to Sacnilk's report, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has grossed Rs. 1.51 crore at the box office on Day 2 (Friday) as of 5 pm. This makes the total box office collection of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stand at Rs. 10.76 crore as per today's early trend. Let us further wait for the day to end to see whether the 15 crore mark will be achieved by the movie today or not.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 2 (Friday)- Rs. 1.51 Cr (as of 5 pm)

Total- Rs. 10.76 Cr (early trends)

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Budget

According to a report by Filmibeat, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been made on an estimated budget of Rs. 60 crore. This includes production costs, cast and crew salaries, as well as marketing and promotional expenses. The film features a strong ensemble cast and vibrant visuals, which contributed to the overall cost. With its theatrical release on October 2, 2025, the film is now aiming to recover its budget through box office collections, satellite rights, and digital deals. Given the buzz around its rom-com narrative, the makers are hopeful that the film will turn out to be a profitable venture.