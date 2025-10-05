Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 3: Varun’s Film Fails To Earn 10cr On Sat Amid Kantara 2 Wave



Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan fans can't stop beaming with joy and rightfully so. After all, the handsome actor is here with his first release of the year. Yes! After the debacle of Baby John, Varun is here with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari which is a romantic comedy written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. To note, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks Varun's third collaboration with Shashank after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).

Apart from Varun, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also features Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshaye Oberoi and Maniesh Paul in key roles. The movie marks Varun's second collaboration with Janhvi after Bawaal and with Sanya after Bawaal. To note, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been making headlines for its interesting star cast, trailer and the peppy soundtracks. To note, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari witnessed a decent start at the box office but failed to hit double digit on a single day so far.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 3

Varun Dhawan starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari saw a hike of over 30% in numbers and minted Rs 7.25cr on day 3 (first Saturday) which took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 22cr. It is evident that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is having a tough time at the box office because of Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 which is roaring loud at the box office.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction

Given the fact that it is a Sunday, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is expected to see another hike in numbers and might earn Rs 10cr today (day 4/ first Sunday) taking the total collection of the movie over Rs 30cr. In fact, the opening weekend collection of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is likely to around Rs 15-18cr.

Meanwhile, talking about working with Sanya during the trailer launch, Varun stated, "I want to work lots more more with her and I think she's someone who's just like a national talent. Very few of these come through and she's one of them. She's just amazing".