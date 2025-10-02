Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Morning BO Day 1: Varun’s Film Beats Param Sundari Footfalls; Fails To Earn 2Cr

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Morning Occupancy Day 1: Varun Dhawan, who last appeared in the averagely performing Baby John in December 2024, is currently making headlines. This attention comes as he comes with his first film of the year. We are talking about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The romantic comedy-drama is penned and helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Alongside Varun, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Akshaye Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. Needless to say, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks Varun's second collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor after their previous project Bawaal. Fans are eagerly anticipating their on-screen chemistry once more. Produced by Karan Johar, the storyline follows two strangers who meet after being abandoned by their partners. Together, they embark on a journey to reignite past romances. While Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari managed to create massive buzz in the town, it saw a decent start at the box office

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Occupancy Day 1 (Morning Shows)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari recorded an occupancy of 14.77% on the opening day.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Beats Param Sundari Day 1 Occupancy

Interestingly, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari managed to beat the footfalls of Param Sundari on the opening day which happens to be 8.19%

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1 (Morning Trend)

Reportedly, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has witnessed a decent start at the box office but it failed to earn Rs 2cr from morning shows. To note, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has earned Rs 1.32cr until 12:15pm today.

Meanwhile, talking to India Today about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun Dhawan stated, "We don't make any promises about changing your life with this film. But what we do promise is that we will change your mood. This is not a preachy film or something where we're giving gyan (advice). It's about going back to the time when you'd watch a movie and walk out with a big smile. It's a very happy-go-lucky film and something that is needed in today's time".