Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Morning Occupancy Day 4: Varun's Film Sees Rise On Sun As It Aims For 25Cr

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Morning Occupancy Day 4: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opened the box office with decent numbers. The movie then saw a slight fall in the numbers on Friday. But, since its weekend now, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is expected to see a significant rise in the numbers. Will Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari see a rise in the numbers on Sunday? So far, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's film has not even hit 25 crore. Let us take a look at the morning occupancy report of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and how much it rose when compared to Saturday.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Morning Occupancy Day 4

As per Sacnilk's report, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari had 13.70% footfall in the morning shows on Day 4 (Sunday). While on Saturday, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari had 11.99% footfall in the morning shows. Therefore, a rise of only 14% in the morning occupancy today when compared to yesterday. It is expected that the movie will see a rise in the occupancy later in the evening and night shows. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 2 (Friday)- Rs. 5.5 Cr

Day 3 (Saturday)- Rs. 7.50 Cr

Day 4 (Sunday)- Rs. 1.5 Cr (as of 2 pm)

Total- Rs. 23.75 Cr (early trends)

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a Bollywood romantic comedy starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the film promises a vibrant mix of humor, romance, and drama. The story follows Sunny, a modern yet traditional man, and Tulsi, a spirited young woman, as they navigate love, family expectations, and cultural values in a desi setting. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film also features a talented supporting cast and crew. It is slated for release in 2025 and has already generated buzz online.