Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Sunday Box Office Collection (Weekend Report): Varun's Film Beats Dhadak 2

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Sunday Box Office Collection: "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" has been performing fairly well at the box office. The film opened with an impressive Rs. 9.25 crore on its first day. With the weekend approaching, expectations were high for a significant boost in collections. However, the film couldn't surpass its opening day earnings over the weekend. As Monday arrives, a noticeable dip in numbers is anticipated. But before that drop kicks in, let's take a look at how much Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari managed to earn on Sunday.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Sunday Box Office Collection (Weekend Report)

Not much difference was observed in the box office collection on Sunday compared to Saturday. Notably, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari grossed Rs. 7.5 crore on Saturday (Day 3), marking a 36.36% increase from Friday's earnings. On Sunday (Day 4), the film saw a slight rise of around 3.33%, collecting Rs. 7.75 crore at the box office.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Beats Dhadak 2's 1st Sunday Collection

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari made the box office collection of Rs. 7.75 crore on the 1st Sunday. When talking about the last much-talked-about film Dhadak 2, it grossed Rs. 4.15 crore on the 1st Sunday. Therefore, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari beat Dhadak 2 on the 1st weekend.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari 1st Weekend Collection

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has made a collection of Rs. 7.5 crore on Saturday and Rs. 7.75 crore on Sunday. Therefore, the total 1st weekend collection stands at slightly higher than Rs. 15 crore. Indeed, it's a pretty decent amount for the opening weekend.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 5.5 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 7.5 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 7.75 Cr

Total- Rs. 30 Cr

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a quirky romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Dharma Productions. Made on an estimated budget of Rs. 60 crore, the film stars Varun Dhawan as the overly traditional Sunny and Janhvi Kapoor as the spirited Tulsi. The story follows two heartbroken individuals who fake a relationship to make their exes jealous, but end up catching real feelings in the process. With vibrant music, dramatic twists, and comic timing, the film blends modern romance with old-school desi values. Supporting roles by Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf add extra charm.