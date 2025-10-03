Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Varun-Dhawan's Film Fails To Beat Aamir's SZP

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari had a fairly decent start at the box office on its opening day. In terms of worldwide collection, the film showed numbers that were quite close to its domestic net collection, indicating a balanced performance across markets. While the day began with a relatively low footfall, occupancy picked up steadily as the day progressed, thanks to positive word of mouth and audience curiosity. Let's take a look at how much Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's film managed to gross at the worldwide box office on Day 1.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk's report, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has grossed Rs. 13.10 crore at the worldwide box office on Day 1 (Thursday). The overseas collection of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stands at Rs. 2 crore as of the opening day. The gross collection of Varun and Janhvi's film is Rs. 11.10 crore as of Day 1.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari fails to beat Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par. To note, Sitaare Zameen Par stood at Rs. 20 crore worldwide box office collection on Day 1 with overseas collection of Rs. 7.15 crore.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates

As per Sacnilk's report, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has so far grossed Rs. 2.6 crore at the box office on Day 2 (Friday) as of 7.30 pm. This has made the total box office collection of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stand at Rs. 11.85 crore as per today's early trends.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari brings together Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in a refreshing romantic comedy that blends tradition with modern love. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film follows the story of Sunny, a well-mannered man caught between family expectations and his evolving feelings for two very different women. Janhvi Kapoor shines as Tulsi, a spirited and rooted character who challenges Sunny's ideas of love and compatibility. With a supporting cast that adds humor and heart, the film explores love, choices and identity in a culturally vibrant setting. The music and visuals further elevate this colorful cinematic journey.