Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Worldwide Collection Day 7: Varun-Janhvi's Film Falls Short Of 60Cr Budget

SSKTK Worldwide Collection Day 7: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore. But has the film managed to recover its investment through its worldwide box office collection? It's been a week since the release of Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's romantic comedy-drama, which beautifully intertwines two love stories. If you haven't caught the film in theaters yet, now might be the perfect time. Read on to find out how much Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has earned worldwide as its first week at the box office comes to a close.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Worldwide Collection Day 7

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari witnessed a rise of around Rs. 6 crore at the worldwide box office on Wednesday (Day 7), bringing its total global collection to Rs. 56 crore. So far, the film has earned approximately Rs. 9.50 crore from overseas markets, while its domestic gross collection stands at around Rs. 46.50 crore.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 9.25 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 5.5 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 7.5 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 7.75 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 3.25 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 3.25 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 2.25 Cr

Total- Rs. 38.75 Cr

India net box office collection- Rs. 38.75 Cr

Worldwide box office collection- Rs. 56 Cr

Overseas box office collection- Rs. 9.50 Cr

India gross box office collection- Rs. 46.50 Cr

After its successful theatrical run, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is all set to charm audiences on Netflix. According to a report by OTTplay, the Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor romantic comedy is expected to premiere on the streaming platform by late November or early December 2025, roughly eight weeks after its theatrical release on October 2. While the makers haven't confirmed an exact date yet, industry buzz suggests Netflix has secured the digital rights, making fans eagerly await the film's online debut for another round of laughter, love, and drama.