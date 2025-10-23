Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann's Film Sees Dip; Mints Over Half Of Stree 2 Earnings On 2nd Day

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's fans are over the moon and rightfully so. After all, the versatile actor is back on the big screen after two years and has managed to set the screens on fire with his recent release. We are talking about Thamma which is a romantic horror comedy. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who is here with his second directorial after Munjya, Thamma is produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan. Interestingly, Thamma is the fifth addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2.

Apart from Ayushmann, Thamma also features Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in the lead along with a cameo by Varun Dhawan reprising his role from Bhediya. To note, Thamma marks Ayushmann's first collaboration with Rashmika and their sizzling chemistry has been winning hearts. Interestingly, Thamma, which was one of the most anticipated releases of the year, opened to decent reviews and it has been maintaining a decent hold at the box office.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Thamma saw a slight dip in numbers on the second day of release. After minting Rs 24cr on the opening day, Thamma saw a dip of 24% in the collection and earned Rs 18.1cr on the second day of release (day 2/ first Wednesday). This took the overall collection of the movie to Rs 42.1cr and emerged as Ayushmann's 8th highest grosser

Thamma Mints Around Half Of Stree 2 Day 2 Collection

Interestingly, with a collection of Rs 18.1cr, Thamma failed to beat Stree 2 on day 2 of release as the latter made a collection of Rs 31.4 cr

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Thamma is expected to see a slight drip in numbers today (day 3/ first Thursday) as it is a working day. The horror comedy is expected to mint around Rs 15cr today and will be crossing Rs 50cr mark in three days of release.

Meanwhile, talking about the impressive response to Thamma, Ayushmann stated, "Proud. Humbled. Ecstatic! Every year, since I remember, I used to go to theatres with my family to watch a film on Diwali. When I was a kid, my parents took me to this magical place that transported me to a world that I had never imagined. Then, I used to take them and Tahira and my kids to watch a big Diwali movie. It is a tradition in my family.. Today, I have taken them to theatres to watch my film - my first Diwali release! It feels incredible!"