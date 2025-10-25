Thamma Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann’s Film Sees 26% Dip; Fails To Beat Stree Earnings On 4th Day

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana has collaborated with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time in Thamma and the fans can't keep calm about it. The versatile actor, who was last seen in 2023 release Dream Girl 2, has returned to the big screen with Aditya Sarpotdar's romantic comedy universe and he made sure to make the comeback worth all the wait. Interestingly, Thamma, which is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, has been the recent addition to Maddock's Comedy Horror Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2

Apart from Rashmika and Ayushmann, Thamma also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in the lead and it has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. While Ayushmann and Rashmika's fresh chemistry has left everyone brimming with an opinion, the peppy soundtracks also added to the massive buzz around Thamma. Interestingly, Thamma opened to rave reviews from the audience. However, it has been struggling to maintain the rhythm at the box office in the first week.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 4

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Thamma saw a massive dip in numbers of 26% on day 4 (first Friday). The romantic horror comedy made a collection of Rs 9.55cr which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 65.15cr

Thamma Fails To Beat Stree On Day 4

To note, with a collection of Rs 9.55cr on day 4, Thamma has failed to beat Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree which had a earned Rs 9.7cr on its 4th day of release.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

Given the fact that Thamma has entered its first weekend, Thamma is expected to see a hike in numbers today (day 5/ first Saturday) and is likely to mint over Rs 12cr and will be crossing Rs 75cr at the box office.

Meanwhile, as Thamma has been winning hearts, fans have referred to Ayushmann Khurrana as Captain America of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. However, Ayushmann reacted to the same and stated, "Mat kar lala. Nahi chahiye hume bahar ki validation (Don't do this, we don't need the outside validation). No comparison, this is our desi universe. So Thamma is Thamma."