Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Will Ayushmann's Film Cross 100cr In 1st Weekend?

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna have teamed up for the first time in the film "Thamma," creating a buzz among fans. Ayushmann, who was last seen in "Dream Girl 2" in 2023, has returned to the big screen with Aditya Sarpotdar's second directorial after Munjya and the actor-director duo is certainly slaying at the big screen. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, is a new addition to Maddock's Comedy Horror Universe, following movies like "Stree," "Bhediya," "Munjya," and "Stree 2" respectively.

Besides Ayushmann and Rashmika, the movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. This ensemble cast has made "Thamma" one of the most eagerly awaited releases this year. The fresh pairing of Ayushmann and Rashmika has sparked numerous discussions among audiences. Additionally, the lively soundtracks have contributed significantly to the excitement surrounding the film. "Thamma" received enthusiastic reviews from viewers upon its release. Despite this positive reception, it has faced challenges in maintaining momentum at the box office during its first week.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 5

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Thamma saw a hike in numbers on day 5 (first Saturday) wherein it earned Rs 13cr and took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 78.6cr. Interestingly, Thamma has managed to beat lifetime collection of Varun Dhawan's Bhediya which happens to be Rs 68.99cr

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction

Thamma is expected to see hike during the opening weekend. As per film business expert Rohit Jaiswal is heading towards Rs 105-110cr in its extended weekend (between Tuesday to Sunday). It is evident that Thamma is likely to earn over Rs 15cr today (day 6/ first Sunday). In fact, Thamma has earned Rs 5.79cr so far until 4 PM.

Meanwhile, as Thamma has been winning hearts, fans have referred to Ayushmann Khurrana as Captain America of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. However, Ayushmann reacted to the same and stated, "Mat kar lala. Nahi chahiye hume bahar ki validation (Don't do this, we don't need the outside validation). No comparison, this is our desi universe. So Thamma is Thamma."