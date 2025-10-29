Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8: Ayushmann’s Film Picks Up Pace In 2nd Week; Sees More Growth Than EDKD

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8: Rashmika Mandanna has been on a roll in 2025 and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva has been a part three big releases so far including Chhaava, Sikandar and Kuberaa and she is now here with the 4th release of the year and the audience can't keep calm about it. We are talking about Thamma which is a romantic horror comedy and her first attempt at the genre. Directed by Munjya fame director Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma also features Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Thamma is the fifth addition to Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2. To note, Thamma marks Ayushmann's return to big screen after two years and also marks his first collaboration with Rashmika. Needless to say, Thamma has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and it did open to decent reviews and the songs have emerged as the chartbusters. And now, the romantic horror comedy has been picking up pace in the second week

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8

After witnessing a massive dip in numbers on first Monday, Thamma witnessed a hike of 27.91% in collection on day 8 (Second Tuesday) and minted Rs 5.5cr taking the overall collections of the movie to Rs 101.1cr

Thamma Beats Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat On Day 8

Interestingly, as Thamma has been witnessing a box office clash with Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, it managed to beat the latter. Yes! Thamma (27.91%) witnessed more hike than Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat which saw a hike of 24.29% on day 8

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction

Given the fact that it is a working day, Thamma is expected to see a steady hold at the box office. The movie is expected to make a collection of Rs 4-5cr today (day 9/ first Wednesday) and will be crossing Rs 105cr. Interestingly, Thamma saw an occupancy of 6.28% during morning shows and made a collection of Rs 28 lakhs from the morning shows

Meanwhile, as Thamma has been winning hearts, fans have referred to Ayushmann Khurrana as Captain America of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. However, Ayushmann reacted to the same and stated, "Mat kar lala. Nahi chahiye hume bahar ki validation (Don't do this, we don't need the outside validation). No comparison, this is our desi universe. So Thamma is Thamma."