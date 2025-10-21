Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann’s Film Beats Munjya Footfalls But Fails To Earn 5cr In Morning



Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1 (Morning Trend): Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna have joined forces for the first time in the film Thamma, sparking excitement among fans. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, this romantic horror comedy is penned by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara. Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are producing the film. Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Universe, following films like Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. Apart from Ayushmann and Rashmika, Thamma also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in significant roles.

To note, the story of Thamma revolves around a historian who unexpectedly becomes a vampire. The protagonist must navigate this new reality while dealing with a rebellious bloodline that poses a major threat. Themes of identity and legacy are central to the plot. The film marks Ayushmann's first collaboration with Rashmika, and their fresh chemistry has become one of the movie's highlights. This unique pairing adds an exciting dynamic to the narrative, drawing audiences eager to see how their on-screen relationship unfolds. As Thamma has hit the screens on the occasion of Diwali, it witnessed a slow start.

Thamma Occupancy Day 1 (Morning Shows)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Thamma recorded decent footfalls in the morning shows on the opening day. The movie registered an occupancy of 15.76% during the morning shows.

Thamma Beats Munjya Occupancy Day 1 (Morning Shows)

Interestingly, with an occupancy of 15.76% during morning shows on day 1, Thamma has managed to beat director Aditya Sarpotdar's previous release Munjya which recorded an occupancy of 10.41% during morning shows on opening day.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1 (Morning Trend)

To note, Thamma witnessed a surprisingly slow start at the box office despite releasing on Diwali and failed to touch Rs 5cr. As per Sacnilk, Thamma earned Rs 3.85cr from morning shows on the opening day until 12:15pm

Meanwhile, talking about Thamma, Rashmika told Variety, "When I heard 'Thamma' the first time, I knew I had to be part of this universe. These are such rooted characters in our Indian culture, but at the same time they have such swag. There are no references - you're creating these characters in your mind and completely surrendering to your team. I'm as surprised by the outcome as the audience will be".