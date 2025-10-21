Thamma Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Ayushmann’s Film To Fail To Beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 On Diwali | EXCLUSIVE



Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna have teamed up for the first time in the film Thamma, creating a buzz among fans. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, this romantic horror comedy is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara. Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are the producers. The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles. To note, Thamma marks Ayushmann's first collaboration with Rashmika and there fresh chemistry has been one of the key elements of the movie.

Thamma marks the fifth entry in the Maddock Horror Universe, following popular films like Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. This movie tells the intriguing story of a historian who turns into a vampire. The protagonist must come to terms with this new identity while facing a rebellious bloodline that poses a significant threat. Themes of identity, legacy, and the clash between past and present are central to the narrative. After creating immense buzz Thamma has finally hit the screens on Diwali and there have been speculations about how the movie will fare at the box office

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Ranpreet Kaur, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Thamma is expected to make a collection of Rs 27-30cr on opening day

Thamma To Fail To Beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 On Day 1

Interestingly, despite a decent start at the box office, Thamma will fail to beat Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which was a horror comedy and was released on Diwali last year. For the uninitiated, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had made an opening day collection of Rs 35.5cr

Meanwhile, talking about Thamma, Rashmika told Variety, "When I heard 'Thamma' the first time, I knew I had to be part of this universe. These are such rooted characters in our Indian culture, but at the same time they have such swag. There are no references - you're creating these characters in your mind and completely surrendering to your team. I'm as surprised by the outcome as the audience will be".