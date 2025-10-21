Thamma vs EDKD Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Ayushmann or Harshvardhan; Who Will Win On Opening Day? | EXCL

Thamma vs EDKD Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Diwali 2025 promises a thrilling experience for cinema enthusiasts with an exciting box office showdown. Two eagerly awaited films, Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, are set to release during this festive period. Despite their distinct genres-romantic horror comedy and romance drama-both films have generated significant anticipation among audiences. Thamma, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It marks the fifth installment in the Maddock horror universe, following Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2 respectively.

On the other hand, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is helmed by Milap Zaveri and features Harshvardhan Rane alongside Sonam Bajwa in leading roles. The buzz surrounding these films has led to speculation about which will dominate the box office on opening day. Both movies have carved out their own niche in terms of audience interest, making it difficult to predict a clear winner. The clash adds an extra layer of excitement for moviegoers eager to see how each film performs.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that this Harshvardhan and Sonam starrer romantic drama is expected to mint Rs 10cr on its day of release

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

On the other hand, Thamma, which is a romantic horror comedy, is likely to see a decent start and will be earning Rs 27-30cr on the opening day as per Rohit Jaiswal.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat vs Thamma - Who Will Win On Opening Day?

It is evident that Ayushmann's Thamma has been leading the opening day collection with almost thrice the collection of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. It will be interesting to see if Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will turn the tables in the coming days and will beat Thamma at the box office.