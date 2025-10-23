Thamma Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Ayushmann’s Film Sees 100% Jump In Overseas But Fails To Beat Dream Girl 2

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's return to cinema has thrilled his fans and there are no second thoughts about it. After a two-year hiatus, he has made a strong comeback with the film Thamma. This romantic horror comedy, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is his second project after Munjya. Produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan, Thamma is the latest addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Thamma features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles adding to the excitement around the film.

Interestingly, Varun Dhawan also made a special appearance, reprising his role from Bhediya. Thamma marks Ayushmann's first collaboration with Rashmika, and their on-screen chemistry has been well-received by audiences. The film was one of the most anticipated releases of the year and opened to positive reviews. It has managed to maintain a steady performance at the box office since its release. Fans and critics alike have praised the unique blend of romance and horror in the storyline. Interestingly, Thamma seems to be struggling at the box office before hitting the weekend

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Thamma saw a 100% hike in overseas on day 2 (first Wednesday) and made a collection of Rs 2cr. This took the overall collection of Thamma to Rs 4 after two days while the total worldwide collection of the horror comedy stands at Rs 55.1cr

Thamma Fails To Beat Dream Girl 2 In Overseas

To note, despite a significant jump in overseas market, Thamma has failed to beat Ayushmann's previous release Dream Girl 2 which had made a collection of Rs 5cr after two days od release.

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3

Given the trends and the buzz around Thamma, the movie is expected to have a steady hold in the overseas and is likely to cross Rs 6cr today (day 3/ first Thursday) along with the worldwide collection crossing Rs 65cr

Meanwhile, talking about the impressive response to Thamma, Ayushmann stated, "Proud. Humbled. Ecstatic! Every year, since I remember, I used to go to theatres with my family to watch a film on Diwali. When I was a kid, my parents took me to this magical place that transported me to a world that I had never imagined. Then, I used to take them and Tahira and my kids to watch a big Diwali movie. It is a tradition in my family.. Today, I have taken them to theatres to watch my film - my first Diwali release! It feels incredible!"