Thamma Worldwide Box Office Day 9: Ayushmann's Film Stays Steady; Eyes To Surpass Kesari 2 Lifetime Number



Thamma Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9: Rashmika Mandanna has been making waves in 2025 with a series of successful films. Her latest release, "Thamma," is her fourth film this year, following "Chhaava," "Sikandar," and "Kuberaa." This romantic horror comedy marks her first foray into the genre. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, known for "Munjya," the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui alongside Rashmika. "Thamma" is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik and is part of Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe. This universe includes films like "Stree," "Bhediya," "Munjya," and "Stree 2."

Notably, this film marks Ayushmann Khurrana's return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus. It also represents his first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna. The anticipation surrounding "Thamma" was palpable, given its unique blend of romance and horror comedy. Upon release, it received decent reviews from critics. The film's soundtrack has also become quite popular, with several songs topping the charts. As it enters its second week in theatres, the movie is going slow and steady at the worldwide box office

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Thamma made a collection of Rs 50 lakhs in overseas on day 9 (second Wednesday) and took the overall overseas collection to Rs 18cr. On the other hand, the total worldwide collection of Thamma stands at Rs 143.75cr after 9 days of release

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10 Prediction

Interestingly, Thamma is likely to touch Rs 18.50cr in overseas and will be crossing Rs 150cr at the worldwide box office today (day 10/ second Thursday). As a result, it will surpass the lifetime worldwide collection of Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 which happens to be Rs 145cr

Meanwhile, as Thamma has been winning hearts, fans have referred to Ayushmann Khurrana as Captain America of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. However, Ayushmann reacted to the same and stated, "Mat kar lala. Nahi chahiye hume bahar ki validation (Don't do this, we don't need the outside validation). No comparison, this is our desi universe. So Thamma is Thamma."