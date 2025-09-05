The Bengal Files Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Vivek’s Directorial To Fail To Beat The Kashmir Files | EXCL

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ace filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has been all over the headlines lately and rightfully so. After making films like The Taskent Files, The Kashmir Files, The Vaccine War etc, Vivek is now here with another directorial. We are talking about The Bengal Files which is a political drama and is based on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots. To note, The Bengal Files is the final installment of Vivek Agnihotri's The Files Trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

To note, The Bengal Files comes with a stellar cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das and Mohan Kapur. From the cast to the intriguing trailer and the story line, The Bengal Files have managed to create a lot of buzz in the town leaving the fans brimming with an opinion. And now there have been speculations about how the movies will fare at the box office.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat's Ranpreet Kaur, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that The Bengal Files is expected to mint Rs 1.5-2cr on the opening day.

The Bengal Files Will Fail To Beat The Kashmir Files

If the prediction turned out to be true, The Bengal Files will fail to beat The Kashmir Files on the opening day as the latter had minted Rs 3.55cr.

Meanwhile, as The Bengal Files has been facing a lot of trouble in West Bengal, Vivek Agnihotri is planning to take legal action about the same. "Whatever the West Bengal government is doing is illegal and unconstitutional. We are planning to file a writ petition, but will decide based on what happens tomorrow and accordingly we will take legal action," he stated.