The Bengal Files Box Office Day 1: Vivek’s Film Struggles On Opening Day; Mints Half Of The Kashmir Files

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1: Vivek Agnihotri, a renowned filmmaker, has been making waves in the news for his recent release The Bengal Files. Known for films like The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, Vivek's new directorial venture has left everyone brimming with an opinion. To note, The Bengal Files, is a political drama centred on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots. It marks the conclusion of Agnihotri's The Files Trilogy. The trailer of The Bengal Files has sparked significant interest due to its captivating storyline.

The Bengal Files boasts an impressive cast featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das and Mohan Kapur. This ensemble has contributed to the film's growing anticipation among audiences. Given the buzz around The Bengal Files, speculations were rife about the movie's box office collection. However, The Bengal Files opened to a mixed response from the audience.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, The Bengal Files witnessed a slow start at the box office and recorded an opening day collection of Rs 1.75 cr (day 1/ first Friday)

The Bengal Files Fails To Beat The Kashmir Files

To note, The Bengal Files has failed to beat The Kashmir Files on the opening day and minted the half of the latter. For the uninitiated, The Kashmir Files had earned Rs 3.55cr on its day of release.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Given the trend, The Bengal Files, which has been witnessing a box office clash with Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and The Conjuring: Last Rites, will be struggling at the box office today (day 2/ first Saturday). The movie is expected to inch close to Rs 2.5cr mark at the box office. In fact, The Bengal Files had earned Rs 16 lakhs until 12.15 PM today.

Meanwhile, as The Bengal Files has been facing a lot of trouble in West Bengal, Vivek Agnihotri is planning to take legal action about the same. "Whatever the West Bengal government is doing is illegal and unconstitutional. We are planning to file a writ petition, but will decide based on what happens tomorrow and accordingly we will take legal action," he stated.