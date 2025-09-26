They Call Him OG (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Mints Twice Of Nani’s HIT 3

They Call Him OG (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan and his massive fan following have all the reasons to be on cloud nine as his latest film They Call Him OG has finally premiered in cinemas. This movie was eagerly awaited by fans and marks Pawan Kalyan's second release this year, following Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Notably, it is his first collaboration with Emraan Hashmi, who makes his Telugu debut in this film. Their on-screen confrontation has been a major attraction of the movie. For the uninitiated, the gangster crime action drama is crafted by writer-director Sujeeth.

They Call Him OG aka OG boasts an impressive ensemble cast alongside Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi. It includes talents like Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. The plot revolves around Ojas Gambheera, played by Kalyan, a gangster returning to Mumbai after a decade. His mission is to confront another crime lord, Omi Bhau, portrayed by Hashmi. The film's teaser and trailer have generated significant excitement. To note, They Call Him OG has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages and witnessed a decent response from the fans

They Call Him OG (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, They Call Him OG made an impressive collection of Rs 50 lakhs on the opening day (day 1/ first Thursday) in the Hindi belt.

They Call Him OG Beats HIT 3 Day 1 (Hindi)

Interestingly, They Call Him OG has managed to rake in twice the collection of Nani starrer HIT 3. To note, HIT had minted Rs 25 lakhs in the Hindi belt on opening day

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction (Hindi)

To note, They Call Him OG will see a steady hold in numbers today (day 2/ first Friday) and is expected to cross Rs 1cr mark for the Hindi version

Meanwhile, They Call Him OG has witnessed a record breaking start at the worldwide box office and has made a collection of Rs 154 crores globally and managed to beat Leo and Coolie.