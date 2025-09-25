They Call Him OG (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Pawan’s Film To Beat HHVM With Huge Gap | EXC

They Call Him OG (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Pawan Kalyan's fans have every reason to celebrate. The actor-turned-politician is set to release his much-anticipated film, They Call Him OG (OG). This crime action drama is Pawan Kalyan's second film this year, following Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Directed and written by Sujeeth, the movie is eagerly awaited not only for Pawan Kalyan but also for marking Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi's grand Telugu debut. The storyline revolves around Ojas Gambheera, played by Pawan Kalyan. Once a prominent figure, Ojas returns to Mumbai after a decade with a mission to confront another crime lord, Omi Bhau, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi.

In addition to Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, the film features Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj in significant roles. For the uninitiated, They Call Him OG marks Pawan Kalyan's first collaboration with Emraan Hashmi. The teaser and trailer have already generated considerable excitement. To note, They Call Him OG has released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Given the massive buzz in the town, there have been speculations about how They Call Him OG will fare in Hindi belt

They Call Him OG (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that They Call Him OG will have a slow start at the box office in the Hindi belt and is expected to mint Rs 5 lakhs on day 1 (first Thursday)

They Call Him OG (Hindi) To Beat Hari Hara Veera Mallu On Day 1

Interestingly, ever since They Call Him OG was announced, it has been facing frequent comparisons with Pawan Kalyan's last release Hari Hara Heera Mallu. And if the box office prediction is to be believed, They Call Him OG will beat HHVM in the Hindi belt as the latter had earned Rs 1 lakh on its day of release.

To note, as They Call Him OG marks Pawan Kalyan's first collaboration with Emraan Hashmi, the Hari Hara Veera Mallu star has been all praises for Tiger 3 actor and called him a brilliant performer. During an event he stated that They Call Him OG 'the ultimate chance to collaborate with Emraan'.