They Call Him OG (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan’s Film Sees Dip; Fails To Touch 1cr In 2 Days

They Call Him OG (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and there are second thoughts about it. The gangster action drama, which has been written and directed by Sujeeth, marks Pawan Kalyan's second release of the year after Hari Hara Veera Mallu which saw a decent run at the box office. This isn't all. They Call Him OG aka OG marks Emraan Hashmi's grand debut in Telugu industry and the movie did manage to create a massive buzz with its impressive trailer.

To note, while They Call Him OG marks Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi's first collaboration, it also features Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, and Subhalekha Sudhakar in key roles. In the film They Call Him OG, Pawan Kalyan takes on the role of Ojas Gambheera, a notorious gangster. The storyline unfolds as he makes a comeback to Mumbai after a decade-long absence. His return is marked by a confrontation with another crime boss, Omi Bhau, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi. The narrative centres around Ojas Gambheera's journey back into the criminal underworld. His return to Mumbai sets the stage for an intense rivalry with Omi Bhau. This clash between two powerful figures in the city's crime scene forms the crux of the film's plot.

Released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, They Call Him OG opened to rave reviews and a phenomenal start at the Indian box office. However, OG has been struggling in Hindi belt and saw a dip on the second day.

They Call Him OG (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Sacnilk, They Call Him OG, which earned Rs 50 lakhs on the opening day in the Hindi belt, saw a drop in numbers and earned Rs 40 lakhs on the second day (first Saturday). This took the total collection of the movie to Rs 90 lakhs for the Hindi version after two days of release

They Call Him OG Beats HIT 3, HHVM

Interestingly, despite a dip in numbers, OG has managed to beat Nani's HIT 3, Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu and other big Telugu releases of the year in the Hindi belt. In fact, They Call Him OG has recorded the highest second day collection for a Telugu film in Hindi belt

They Call Him OG (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

Given the fact that weekend has begun, They Call Him OG is expected to see a hike in numbers today in the Hindi belt with no new big release in theatres at the moment. The movie is expected to mint Rs 1cr for the Hindi version today (day 3/ first Saturday).

Meanwhile, They Call Him OG has managed to enter the coveted Rs 100cr club in India within 2 days of release, despite over 69% dip in numbers on the second day.