They Call Him OG Morning Occupancy Hindi Day 3 (Hindi): Pawan Kalyan's Film Fails To Beat Mirai

They Call Him OG opened at the box office with a bang on Wednesday, grossing Rs. 21 crore on its first day. The film saw a massive jump on Thursday, nearly tripling its opening with Rs. 63.75 crore on Day 2. However, Friday witnessed a sharp decline in collections, though the film still managed to stay in double digits. In contrast, the Hindi version has been struggling, showing minimal growth and barely staying afloat. As the weekend progresses, all eyes are on the film's Hindi morning occupancy to see if it can pick up pace and possibly surpass Teja Sajja's Mirai.

They Call Him OG is a Telugu language film, therefore, the movie is seeing the highest occupancy in the same language. After Telugu language, the movie is showing good growth in Tamil. Hindi is seeing a the least growth. According to Sacnilk's report, They Call Him OG saw 6.23% morning occupancy on Day 3 (Saturday).

Did They Call Him OG Beat Mirai (Hindi) Morning Occupancy On Day 3?

As per the reports, Mirai had 14.11% occupancy in the morning shows (Hindi). While They Call Him OG had only 6.23%. Therefore, They Call Him OG did not manage to beat Mirai (Telugu film) in the Hindi occupancy. Mirai (Hindi) had almost double the morning occupancy when compared to OG.

They Call Him OG Occupancy Report

Morning shows-32.60%

Afternoon shows- 38.42%

Evening shows- 43.45%

Night shows- 51.79%

They Call Him OG Box Office Report

Day 0 (Wednesday)- Rs. 21 Cr

Day 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 63.75 Cr

Day 2 (Friday)- Rs. 19.6 Cr

Day 3 (Saturday)- Rs. 4.64 Cr

Total- Rs. 108.99 Cr

They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, has been made on a staggering budget of around ₹220 crore, as reported by Filmibeat. This includes not just the production expenses but also significant spending on marketing and distribution. The film's grand scale, high-octane action sequences, and star-studded cast have all contributed to the hefty investment. Given the massive budget, the film needs an equally impressive box office performance to break even and be considered a commercial success. With strong openings in some regions but slower traction in others, especially the Hindi belt, all eyes are on its weekend run to deliver.