Udaipur Files Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Vijay Raaz's Film To Have A Poor Start On Opening Day

Udaipur Files Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Vijay Raaz, known for his diverse acting skills, continues to captivate audiences. Earlier this year, he gained attention with the film Fateh. Now, he is in the spotlight again with his latest release, Udaipur Files. This crime drama, directed by Bharat Shrinate, has been eagerly anticipated and is among the most discussed films of the year. Udaipur Files features a talented cast including Rajneesh Duggal, Preeti Jhangiani, Kamlesh Sawant, Mushtaq Khan, Ehsan Khan, and Manoj Bakshi alongside Vijay Raaz.

Udaipur Files is inspired by real events surrounding the Kanhaiya Lal murder case. In June 2022, Kanhaiya Lal Teli, a tailor in Udaipur, was allegedly beheaded by two Islamists. The shocking incident was reportedly shared on social media. The trailer of Udaipur Files has piqued public interest with its gripping portrayal of the crime story. Audiences are eager to see how the film unfolds this tragic event on screen. To note, initially slated to release on July 10, 2025, the movie was finally allowed to release after a month with 55 cuts

Udaipur Files Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, film business expert Rohit Jaiswal stated that Udaipur Files is set to witness a slow start and is expected to mint Rs 8-10 lakhs.

Udaipur Files To Struggle Amid Dhadak 2 vs Son of Sardaar 2 Clash

To note, Udaipur Files is expected to witness a tough fight to survive as it will be facing competition from Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 and Ajay Devgn starrer Son of Sardaar 2

Meanwhile, talking about Udaipur Files, Kanhaiya Lal's son Yash Sahu said, "This movie, which is being released today, Udaipur Files, is based on the incident of my father, which happened on 28th June, 2022. How my father was killed under terrorist conspiracy. These people were connected to Pakistan. This is also called NIA's chart sheet. So, all that has been shown in this movie. And there is a message in this movie that such incidents happen in the country, they can be brought in front of the country through a movie, through a cinematic graphic. I hope that after watching this movie, people will support us in our fight for justice"