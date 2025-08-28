Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Janki’s Film Sees Good Start; Mints Over 5 Times More Than Vash

Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Janki Bodiwala is making waves in the entertainment world. After her National Award winning performance3 in the 2023 release Gujarati film Vash and her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan, she is back with a new release and fans can't keep calm. We are talking abotVash Level 2 which happens to be the sequel to the 2023 hit Vash. Directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, this psychological horror drama has become one of the year's most awaited films due to its predecessor's success.

In Vash Level 2, also known as Vash Vivash Level 2 in Hindi, Hitu Kanodia plays Atharva, who faces off against Pratap, a black magician portrayed by Hiten Kumar. Pratap has manipulated a group of schoolgirls into becoming his violent puppets. The film, which premiered in Gujarati and Hindi, also features Monal Gajjar and Hiten Kumar in significant roles. While the posters and teasers had stirred excitement among audiences, Vash Level 2 opened to decent reviews from the audience and fans have been all gaga over the spooky scenes of the film. Interestingly, there have been speculations about how Vash Level 2 will fare at the box office

Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Vash Level 2 made a collection of Rs 1.27cr including Rs 82 lakhs in Gujarati and Rs 45 lakhs in Hindi

Vash Level 2 Beats Vash on Opening Day

Interestingly, with a collection of Rs 82 lakhs on the opening day in the Gujarati belt, Vash Level 2 has managed to mint over 5 times more than Vash which had released in Gujarati and made an opening day collection of Rs 15 lakhs only.

Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Given the ongoing trend, Vash Level 2 might see a slight dip in numbers today (day 2/ first Thursday) and is expected to cross Rs 2cr overall while it is expected to Rs 1cr in Gujarati and Rs 50 lakhs in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Janki Bodiwala, in a conversation with Mid Day, opened up about Vash Level 2 and stated that the movie was quite challenging for her physically and emotionally too which pushed her harder. "Krishnadev sir knows how to challenge me and he didn't let me slip into autopilot with this character. He made sure I brought his towering vision to life on screen in the most realistic way possible," she added.