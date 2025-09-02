Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Janki Bodiwala's Horror Sequel Records 73% Drop On Monday; NUMBERS

Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: The horror-thriller wave continues to rise, and leading the charge is Janki Bodiwala, whose 2025 release Vash Level 2 is not just creating buzz but also dominating the box office. Riding on the success of its predecessor, this spine-chilling sequel has opened to strong numbers and even stronger word of mouth.

Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 (First Monday)

After leaving audiences stunned with the eerie brilliance of Vash, Janki Bodiwala returns with a bang in the much-awaited sequel, Vash Level 2 - and the buzz is absolutely electric. From packed cinema halls to trending hashtags, the film has become the talk of the town. As horror fans flock to theatres, the movie is not just scaring viewers; it's shattering box office expectations.

According to Sacnilk, after a strong first weekend, Vash Level 2 witnessed a sharp drop by 73% yesterday (Monday, Sept 1) and managed to earn Rs 59 lakhs (approx.).

Vash Level 2 Total Box Office Collection So Far

The horror drama is set to complete one week in cinemas today (Sept 2) and has earned a total amount of Rs 7.59 cr (net) so far in 6 days.

Day 1 [1st Wednesday] - ₹ 1.3 Cr [Guj: 0.85 Cr ; Hi: 0.45]

Day 2 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 0.9 Cr [Guj: 0.5 Cr ; Hi: 0.4]

Day 3 [1st Friday] - ₹ 0.9 Cr [Guj: 0.5 Cr ; Hi: 0.4]

Day 4 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 1.7 Cr [Guj: 0.9 Cr ; Hi: 0.8]

Day 5 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 2.2 Cr [Guj: 1.15 Cr ; Hi: 1.05]

Day 6 [1st Monday] - ₹ 0.59 Cr [Guj: 0.28 Cr ; Hi: 0.31]

Total - Rs 7.59 CRORES!

Vash Level 2 OTT Streaming Updates

According to a Filmibeat report, the post-theatrical digital rights of the movie have been sold to Shemaroo. That means vash Level 2 will have its OTT premiere on Shemaroo after its theatrical run.