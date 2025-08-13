War 2 Advance Booking Collection: Hrithik’s Film Beats Housefull 5 Pre-Sales; Eyes To Surpass Sikandar Today

War 2 Advance Booking Collection Update (1 Day Before Release): Hrithik Roshan is set to reprise his role as Kabir Dhaliwal in the much-anticipated War 2 and the audience can't keep calm about it. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the action thriller is a sequel to the 2019 hit War and promises to captivate audiences once again. Apart from Hrithik, the film features Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles and the movie has emerged as one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Fans are particularly excited about Jr NTR's Bollywood debut in War 2. This Ayan Mukerji directorial also marks his first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. The anticipation for their on-screen confrontation has been building among fans. Additionally, Hrithik's chemistry with Kiara Advani has become a hot topic of discussion. The movie is set to release on August 14 and has already generated buzz with its trailer and songs. In fact, War 2 has managed to garner an impressive response in terms of advance booking as well.

War 2 Advance Booking Collection

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2 has made a collection of Rs 9.22 crores gross with the sale of 323022 tickets. To note, the advance booking collection with block seats happens to be Rs 17.44 crores.

Hindi (2D) - 55772755.96

Tamil (2D) - 934948.11

Telugu (2D) - 28732687.14

Hindi (IMAX 2D) - 5093926

Hindi (4DX) - 1074045

Hindi (ICE) - 220140

Hindi (DOLBY CINE) - 40000

Telugu (4DX) - 97170

Telugu (IMAX 2D) - 255750

Total - 92221422 [9.22 Cr]

War 2 Beats Housefull 5 Advance Booking Collection

Interestingly, with a total advance booking collection of Rs 9.22 crores so far, War 2 has managed to surpass the advance booking collection of Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 which happened to be around Rs 8.02 crores. In fact, War 2 is expected to surpass the advance booking collection of Sikandar today. For the uninitiated, Sikandar made a collection of Rs 10.09 crores from advance booking.

Meanwhile, during an event in Sri Lanka Hrithik spoke about his song Aavan Jaavan with Kiara Advani in War 2 and stated that they struggled to match steps during the shoot. "It was a really easy step. But for some reason, when Kiara and I were rehearsing, we were struggling to match our hands and our legs. I had to move like her, she had to move like me. So even though it was simple, it became complicated in trying to match each other. There have been very difficult steps that I've done which were actually very easy," he stated.