War 2 (Australia) Box Office Day 1: Hrithik-Jr NTR’s Film Sees Good Opening; Beats Sikandar To Create A Record

War 2 (Australia) Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan is all over the headlines as he has come with a new release and a new pairing in his recent release. We are talking about War 2 which is an action thriller and features Kiara Advani in the lead role. To note, this Ayan Mukerji directorial marks Hrithik's first collaboration with Kiara and their sizzling chemistry has set the screens on fire. Apart from the lead pair, War 2 marks Jr NTR's debut in Bollywood.

To note, the Telugu icon, who has just ventured into Bollywood, has shared the screen with Hrithik for the first time and their face off has left everyone in absolute awe. From their action sequences to their dance banger, watching Hrithik and Jr NTR in one screen has been a sheer treat. However, despite all the buzz, War 2 failed to live up to the hype. For the uninitiated, War 2, which is the sixth installment of YRF's much popular spy universe, is also the sequel to the 2019 release War. Interestingly, War 2 also features Ashutosh Rana reprising his role of Colonel Sunil Luthra from War while Anil Kapoor and Varun Badola have been the new addition to the movie.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Australia)

According to a tweet shared by Nishit Shaw, War 2 made a collection of $123K (USD$) in Australia on opening day (day 1/ first Thursday)

War 2 Creates History In Australia

Interestingly, War 2 has managed to beat Salman Khan starrer Sikandar which had minted $112K (USD$) on opening day in Australia. As a result, War 2 has emerged as the highest Bollywood opener in Australia in 2025.

Meanwhile, War 2 has been witnessing a box office clash with as Rajinikanth starrer Coolie which is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action thriller opened to mixed reviews and has managed to beat War 2 in Australia. For the uninitiated, Coolie had made an opening day collection of A$540K.