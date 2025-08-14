War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Update: Hrithik-Jr NTR’s Film To Create THESE 5 Records On Opening Day

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Update: coolie hindi - The Bollywood industry is abuzz with excitement as War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji had finally premiered in theatres. To note, War 2 is a sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 2019 hit War and has been one of the most anticipated releases of 2025. The film stars Hrithik Roshan who reprises his role of Kabir Dhaliwal along with Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. Notably, War 2 marks JR NTR's grand debut in Bollywood.

War 2 showcases Hrithik Roshan teaming up with Kiara Advani for the first time. Their on-screen chemistry has become a hot topic of discussion before the movie's release. Additionally, Hrithik and JR NTR's first collaboration for War 2 has been a major highlight of this Ayan Mukerji directorial. Fans have been particularly excited about their anticipated confrontations both in action sequences and dance numbers. And while the movie has opened to mixed reviews, it is expected to set new records at the box office.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Film business expert Rohit Jaiswal shared insights with Filmibeat about the anticipated earnings for War 2. Initially, the opening day collection was projected at Rs 70 crores. However, based on advance bookings, the Hindi version is now expected to gather around Rs 35 crores.

War 2 Box Office Records Day 1 (Prediction)

Hrithik Roshan's Highest Opener Post COVID 19

If the box office prediction turned out to be true, War 2 will emerge as Hrithik Roshan's highest opener post COVID 19

Hrithik Roshan's Second Highest Opener

War 2 is also expected to be Hrithik's second highest opener after War which had minted Rs 51.60 crores on opening day in the Hindi belt.

Kiara Advani's Highest Opener

War 2 is likely to emerge as Kiara Advani's highest opener

Ayan Mukerji's Highest Opener

The action thriller is also expected to be director Ayan Mukerji's highest opener.

Jr NTR's Highest Opener

As Jr NTR has made his grand debut in Bollywood, War 2 is expected to become the RRR star's highest opener in the Hindi belt.

Meanwhile, during an event in Sri Lanka Hrithik spoke about his song Aavan Jaavan with Kiara Advani in War 2 and stated that they struggled to match steps during the shoot. "It was a really easy step. But for some reason, when Kiara and I were rehearsing, we were struggling to match our hands and our legs. I had to move like her, she had to move like me. So even though it was simple, it became complicated in trying to match each other. There have been very difficult steps that I've done which were actually very easy," he stated.